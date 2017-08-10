Video shows babysitters put baby in refrigerator

DANVERS, Mass. - (WCVB/CNN) - Two Massachusetts babysitters are facing charges of assault and child endangerment after a video shows them putting a baby inside a refrigerator.

The mother of the child asked her niece and a friend to watch her infant daughter for a few minutes so she could take a shower Monday evening at a local hotel.

Unfortunately that was just long enough for something bad to happen.

"I was horrified. I was in shock. I'm traumatized from that. I don't want anyone near my child anymore," said the mother named Bonnie.

The video, posted to Snapchat, may be difficult to watch.

Police say it shows the 7-month old's babysitters, one of whom is the baby's cousin, put the girl in the refrigerator, close the door completely and laugh.

Within moments they remove the baby unharmed.

"Kids do stupid things. I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity," said Bonnie.

But police thought it was criminal. Danvers police arrested and charged the two juveniles the following day.

"I'm more happy that my child is alive and well," said Bonnie.

The mom says her baby is OK and says she doesn't believe her niece was trying to abuse her daughter, but rather joking around.

Bonnie said her niece is no longer allowed to babysit or see her 7-month old.

"You live, you learn and this is a lesson my niece will learn to be careful who you leave your children with. You can't trust anyone, not even your own family," said Bonnie.

Courtesy WCVB via CNN Newsource