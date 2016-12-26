Video shows girls' tearful reaction to Christmas gift honoring their late grandfather

Ramos told Buzzfeed News that her grandfather, Florencio Jimenez, died about a year ago from a stroke during a robbery and the family missed him very much, especially during the holidays.
Her aunt, Andrea, decided to create a gift that would help Ramos' younger sisters, Mariana and Sarah, feel a little closer to their grandfather. Each of the bears had audio recordings of their grandfather's voice, pieced together from old video clips, sharing an "inside joke" for each granddaughter.
Ramos told Buzzfeed their grandfather's laugh, heard at the end of each recording, was probably what "got" the girls the most.