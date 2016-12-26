KSHB
WATCH: Family says dog walker didn't walk dogs
Mina Abgoon
4:54 PM, Dec 26, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A South Tampa couple has accused a dog walker they hired of simply not walking their dogs.
In security video inside of the couple's home, the dog walker is seen walking inside, turning off the alarm, writing on a dry-erase board and pulling leashes out.
The dogs, however, never leave their confined area.
See the appalling footage in the video below.
