KSHB
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Blog
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
School Visits
Weather Alerts
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
US/World
The Now KC
Galleries
Politics
DecodeDC
Crime
Investigators
Education
Money
+
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Royals
Chiefs
Sporting KC
College Sports
High School
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Movies
TV Listings
Right This Minute
Bounce TV
COZI TV
The List
Lifestyle
+
Holidays
Home & Garden
Diva of DIY
Family
Community Calendar
Food
Pets
Science/Tech
Taste & See KC
Video
+
Latest Videos
Youtube Channel
Watch 41 Action News Live
Marketplace
+
BBB
About Us
+
Contact Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
41 Action News Mobile
RSS
Support
KindKC
KCLive.TV
38theSpot.com
Nichols at Night
Current
20°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 23°
LO: 10°
HI: 21°
LO: 12°
HI: 26°
LO: 8°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
3
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
WATCH: Gentle German Shepherd watches over baby quails
Mina Abgoon
9:31 PM, Jan 3, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
These newborn quails don't have to worry about enemies with such an awesome bodyguard.
Watch below as Thorin the German Shepherd looks after the baby birds, lovingly embracing and snuggling them. They clearly don't need to worry about any enemies.
Cuteness overload!
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story