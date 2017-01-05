KSHB
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Blog
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
School Visits
Weather Alerts
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
US/World
The Now KC
Galleries
Politics
DecodeDC
Crime
Investigators
Education
Money
+
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Royals
Chiefs
Sporting KC
College Sports
High School
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Movies
TV Listings
Right This Minute
Bounce TV
COZI TV
The List
Lifestyle
+
Holidays
Home & Garden
Diva of DIY
Family
Community Calendar
Food
Pets
Science/Tech
Taste & See KC
Video
+
Latest Videos
Youtube Channel
Watch 41 Action News Live
Marketplace
+
BBB
About Us
+
Contact Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
41 Action News Mobile
RSS
Support
KindKC
KCLive.TV
38theSpot.com
Nichols at Night
Current
12°
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 22°
LO: 3°
HI: 27°
LO: 10°
HI: 29°
LO: 13°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
3
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
8
Closings & Delays
Closings
and current delays
8
Full Closings List
Alerts
School and Business Closings
Video: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway
Mina Abgoon
2:58 AM, Jan 5, 2017
7:19 AM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
We’ve certainly heard of pickup trucks towing other cars, but how about a semi-truck?
Mind-blowing video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Toyota Hilux pulling a semi that appears to be broken down on a stretch of road.
While it’s clear the vehicle is somewhat struggling, it manages to pull the semi to safety, towing it completely off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
See it for yourself below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story