What is dry drowning?

This week, a 4-year-old boy from Texas died days after swimming. His death was ruled the result of dry drowning.

Dry drowning — a rare medical event that accounts for about 1 percent of all drowning incidents — typically happens hours after a person has inhaled water.

It affects children more often than adults.

Symptoms include chest pain, persistent coughing, vomiting and extreme fatigue.

