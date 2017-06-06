Will your favorite retailer close stores in 2017?

Sixteen of America's most popular retailers are closing a large number of stores as 2017 is going down as what is being described as a 'retail apocalypse.'

While some major retailers continue to thrive despite a transition to online shopping, large department stores that anchor malls have been particularly hard hit.

The latest retailer to announce a number of stores closings was Michael Kors, which said it will close at least 100 locations in the next two years. Michael Kors specializes in purses and handbags, and will see its footprint decrease by roughly 30 percent.

