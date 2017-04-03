'Witches' gather in San Diego to hex President Donald Trump

BALBOA PARK, Calif. (KGTV) -- A gathering of so-called witches descended upon in San Diego on Saturday at "high noon" in an effort to impeach President Donald Trump by hex.

San Diego-based KGTV reporter Jessica Chen witnessed the dozen or so participants of an event called "Fire the Fool San Diego!" held, that's right, on April Fools' Day at the fountain in Balboa Park.

The participants dressed up like witches with green face paint, raised brooms above their heads and danced around a cauldron.

They also marched through the historic park while chanting, "Trump is a fool, Trump is a clown, we are here to shut him down."

One participant held up a sign that read, "I hex DT to protect America." Another wore a red "Make America Native Again" hat.

"It's incredible that anyone could be so stupid as to do so many things that are hurtful to the American people," Mary Lou Finley said.

The event was organized by Ground Zero Players and required participants to attend a rehearsal and "witch curtain call."

