Woman arrested after 2-year-old toddler is shot by 3-year-old sibling in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A woman in Colorado Springs is facing a felony child abuse charge after a 2-year-old toddler was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old sibling early Saturday afternoon.



Monica Abeyta, 30, was arrested for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injuries following the shooting at around 1:45 p.m. local time.

Colorado Springs Police officers said they received a call that a 2-year-old was shot by his 3-year-old sibling inside the home.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was listed as stable but in serious condition.