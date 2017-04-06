Woman gets head stuck in doors of New York City subway

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:37PM CDT expiring April 8 at 10:42AM CDT in effect for: Carroll

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:37PM CDT expiring April 10 at 10:40AM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:37PM CDT expiring April 10 at 4:40PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:37PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:49PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:40PM CDT expiring April 9 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:40PM CDT expiring April 10 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:40PM CDT expiring April 8 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:40PM CDT expiring April 8 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:40PM CDT expiring April 10 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:48PM CDT expiring April 7 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:48PM CDT expiring April 7 at 9:30AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:48PM CDT expiring April 11 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:48PM CDT expiring April 9 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:48PM CDT expiring April 10 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Frost Advisory issued April 6 at 5:51PM CDT expiring April 7 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, Wright

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:37PM CDT expiring April 8 at 1:32AM CDT in effect for: Ray

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 2:39PM CDT expiring April 8 at 9:30AM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline

Frost Advisory issued April 6 at 10:28AM CDT expiring April 7 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 7 at 8:30PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 10 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 2:39PM CDT expiring April 7 at 4:36AM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:21PM CDT expiring April 8 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Platte

