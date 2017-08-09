Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to rise

Mega Millions up to $382M as of Wednesday morning

Mary Stringini
4:26 AM, Aug 9, 2017
9:29 AM, Aug 9, 2017

Would-be millionaires now have two different opportunities to win more than $300 million in jackpots.

Since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, Tuesday night was the first time that both jackpots have topped $300 million. Since no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday nights Mega Millions lottery, players will have a second chance to win with double the odds.

Since no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday nights $346 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot, Friday's jackpot will be a whopping $382 million.

Be sure to check your tickets: The winning numbers from Tuesday were 11, 17, 50, 52, 74 and 14 was the Megaball.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $307 million for Wednesday nights drawing. 

For more information on the Powerball jackpot, visit www.powerball.com.

For more information on the Mega Millions jackpot, visit www.megamillions.com.

