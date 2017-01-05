Neighbors describe "traumatic" Grandview explosion

Lexi Sutter
9:49 PM, Jan 4, 2017
The explosion that destroyed a business in Grandview damaged several nearby homes.

GRANDVIEW, Mo. - The explosion that destroyed a business in Grandview damaged several nearby homes. 

Residents near J W's Lawn and Garden Equipment were not able to stay in their homes following the blast Tuesday night.

"I’m traumatized. I’m really upset. This has really knocked me for a loop. I am sick to my stomach, I got so sick last night I threw up. My house is a mess," said neighbor Deborah Cullen, who was knocked out of her chair from the force of the explosion. 

Cullen's home is one of many with shattered windows. 

Investigators believe the owner of J W's Lawn and Garden Equipment was making fireworks inside the building. 

Neighbors said they felt multiple blows, following one big blast. 

"I didn't know what to do, " said Cullen. "I came out and looked outside and it exploded again.”

Tamra Siders also came outside to see billowing clouds of thick, black smoke. 

“It was just a big, huge red and orange ball of flames, and smoke was rolling that way," she explained. 

No one was hurt, but many are still stunned by what they saw. 

Neighbors are thankful only their homes took a hit. 

"I really believe the man upstairs, God, was looking down. I know he was… because with so much traffic and so many people around there, usually a lot of people hang out on that corner, it was really cold and really dark and I think if it happened at another time it could have been really bad," Siders said. 

