GRANDVIEW, Mo. - The explosion that destroyed a business in Grandview damaged several nearby homes.
Residents near J W's Lawn and Garden Equipment were not able to stay in their homes following the blast Tuesday night.
"I’m traumatized. I’m really upset. This has really knocked me for a loop. I am sick to my stomach, I got so sick last night I threw up. My house is a mess," said neighbor Deborah Cullen, who was knocked out of her chair from the force of the explosion.
No one was hurt, but many are still stunned by what they saw.
Neighbors are thankful only their homes took a hit.
"I really believe the man upstairs, God, was looking down. I know he was… because with so much traffic and so many people around there, usually a lot of people hang out on that corner, it was really cold and really dark and I think if it happened at another time it could have been really bad," Siders said.