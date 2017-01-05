GRANDVIEW, Mo. - The explosion that destroyed a business in Grandview damaged several nearby homes.

Residents near J W's Lawn and Garden Equipment were not able to stay in their homes following the blast Tuesday night.

"I’m traumatized. I’m really upset. This has really knocked me for a loop. I am sick to my stomach, I got so sick last night I threw up. My house is a mess," said neighbor Deborah Cullen, who was knocked out of her chair from the force of the explosion.

RELATED: ATF discovers evidence of fireworks manufacturing at Grandview explosion site

Cullen's home is one of many with shattered windows.

Investigators believe the owner of J W's Lawn and Garden Equipment was making fireworks inside the building.

Neighbors said they felt multiple blows, following one big blast.

"I didn't know what to do, " said Cullen. "I came out and looked outside and it exploded again.”

Tamra Siders also came outside to see billowing clouds of thick, black smoke.

“It was just a big, huge red and orange ball of flames, and smoke was rolling that way," she explained.

RELATED: Grandview business destroyed in explosion passed 2012 inspection

No one was hurt, but many are still stunned by what they saw.

Neighbors are thankful only their homes took a hit.

"I really believe the man upstairs, God, was looking down. I know he was… because with so much traffic and so many people around there, usually a lot of people hang out on that corner, it was really cold and really dark and I think if it happened at another time it could have been really bad," Siders said.

----

Lexi Sutter can be reached at lexi.sutter@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @LexiSutterTV

Connect on Facebook: