Pipeline protesters rappel from ceiling at Vikings stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Bears-Vikings game didn't mean much on the field with both teams eliminated from contention, but a couple of protesters created a stir in the second quarter by repelling down from a ridge truss that supports the building and unfurling a banner protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. The white sign with black lettering called on stadium sponsor U.S. Bank to "divest."

Minneapolis police and fire spent the better part of the game figuring out how to get the two people down safely. The six rows in Section 120 behind the east end zone were evacuated for safety.

The $1.1 billion question was how the two people, one of whom was wearing a Brett Favre No. 4 Vikings jersey, managed to sneak their equipment and the sign into the building. Stadium operator SMG issued a statement that said the people appear to have climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss. SMG said its "primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals."

-----

