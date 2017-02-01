Protesting is not the only way people are voicing their opinions on Trump's executive orders

Cynthia Newsome
5:57 PM, Jan 31, 2017
18 mins ago

You can contact your local lawmakers by phone and email.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Stephanie Keith
KANSAS CITY, MO. - Thousands of protestors have demonstrated in cities across the United States reacting to President Trump's executive orders. That's only one way people are expressing their opinions.  Thousands of people are also calling their elected officials on Capitol Hill.  

Sarah Feldman is head of Communications for Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. Feldman said McCaskill's office has seen an enormous influx of Missourians calling and emailing in response to Trump's executive orders.

"We’ve received tens of thousands of calls in just the last few days, and our staff on the phones have been all-hands-on-deck speaking with constituents and relaying their messages to Claire," said Feldman.

When I called republicans Kevin Yoder and Senator Jerry Moran--staffers answered but said they could not answer my questions because I was a member of the news media.  I left a voice mail for the communications directors in their offices who are the only ones who can talk to the media.

Heather Frierson, Communications Director for Congressman Cleaver, said staffers personally answer each call and keep a tally of the opinions expressed. 

"Phones have been ringing off the hook with concerned constituents voicing their disapproval on President Trump’s executive orders," Frierson explained. 

Because so many people are calling, I wondered if callers would have a tough time getting someone in the various officers on Capitol Hill to answer. So I randomly called some democratic and republican legislators from Missouri and Kansas in Washington.  

Here are the numbers you can call:

  • Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D) 202-224-6154
  • Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R)  202-224-5721
  • Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D) 202-225-4535
  • Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R) 202-224-6521
  • Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder (R) 202-225-2865

You can also go on the USA.Gov website to find the contact information for any elected official in Congress.

 

 

Cynthia Newsome can be reached at Cynthia.Newsome@kshb.com.

