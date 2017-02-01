KANSAS CITY, MO. - Thousands of protestors have demonstrated in cities across the United States reacting to President Trump's executive orders. That's only one way people are expressing their opinions. Thousands of people are also calling their elected officials on Capitol Hill.

Sarah Feldman is head of Communications for Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. Feldman said McCaskill's office has seen an enormous influx of Missourians calling and emailing in response to Trump's executive orders.

"We’ve received tens of thousands of calls in just the last few days, and our staff on the phones have been all-hands-on-deck speaking with constituents and relaying their messages to Claire," said Feldman.

When I called republicans Kevin Yoder and Senator Jerry Moran--staffers answered but said they could not answer my questions because I was a member of the news media. I left a voice mail for the communications directors in their offices who are the only ones who can talk to the media.

Heather Frierson, Communications Director for Congressman Cleaver, said staffers personally answer each call and keep a tally of the opinions expressed.

"Phones have been ringing off the hook with concerned constituents voicing their disapproval on President Trump’s executive orders," Frierson explained.

Because so many people are calling, I wondered if callers would have a tough time getting someone in the various officers on Capitol Hill to answer. So I randomly called some democratic and republican legislators from Missouri and Kansas in Washington.

Here are the numbers you can call:

Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D) 202-224-6154

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R) 202-224-5721

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D) 202-225-4535

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R) 202-224-6521

Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder (R) 202-225-2865

You can also go on the USA.Gov website to find the contact information for any elected official in Congress.

