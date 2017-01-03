Independence man charged with firing gunshots into 2 Leawood homes on New Year's Day

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. - An Independence man is behind bars after firing gunshots into two Leawood homes on New Year's Day.



Johnson County prosecutors charged Anthony Williams, 33, with firing shots into an occupied home, shooting into a residence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.



One of the homes that was shot into was located in the 4000 block of West 112th Street.



Williams was booked into the Johnson County Jail Sunday morning. He remains on a $250,000 bond.

Williams is set to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

