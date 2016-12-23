Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson County man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old James E. Rains.

He was last seen in the area of 175th and Lone Elm around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson County said he was supposed to be going to DeSoto, but his cellphone last pinged in Miami County near 359th and Osawatomie Road.

Rains is 5’11” tall, weighs 205 pounds and has brown eyes, gray hair and a beard.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a brown hunting hat with ear flaps (possibly camouflage).

Rains is driving a 2014 Silver Dodge Caravan Minivan with Kansas license plate QJV093.

Officials said Rains has been diagnosed with dementia and is on several medications.

If you have any information on Rains please call 913-782-0270.

