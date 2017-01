Four suspects arrested after KCK standoff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Four suspects were arrested after a standoff in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday night.

Police thought men at an apartment complex near 65th and Tauromee were homicide suspects. When the suspects surrendered officers realized they were not.

The four suspects did have other warrants out for their arrest, according to police.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: