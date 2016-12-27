Police: Woman killed in rollover wreck in KCK

41 Action News Staff
6:21 AM, Dec 27, 2016

One woman was killed in a rollover wreck in KCK Monday night.

KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A woman was killed in a rollover crash near 63rd and Parallel in KCK Monday night. 

Around 6 p.m., police say a 29-year-old woman hit another car and then rolled her vehicle several times.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by authorities. 

No other injuries were reported. 

