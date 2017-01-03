1 person killed, 3 injured in wreck involving several vehicles in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One person was killed in a crash involving several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called out to the intersection of College Parkway and State Avenue just after 1 p.m. on the crash.



Police said one person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition. A third person was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said a white Chevy, traveling southbound on College Parkway, struck a red Mazda which was traveling eastbound onto the northbound lane of College Parkway.

The area will remain closed for awhile while the investigation continues.



