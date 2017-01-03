1 person killed, 3 injured in wreck involving several vehicles in KCK

Clear
HI: 35°
LO: 30°
HI: 23°
LO: 10°
HI: 21°
LO: 12°
One person was killed and three were sent to the hospital after a crash involving several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.Read more at m.kshb.com/2hOOpFI
KCK police and fire crews worked a multi-vehicle wreck on State and College Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One person was killed in a crash involving several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called out to the intersection of College Parkway and State Avenue just after 1 p.m. on the crash.
Police said one person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition. A third person was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
Investigators said a white Chevy, traveling southbound on College Parkway, struck a red Mazda which was traveling eastbound onto the northbound lane of College Parkway.
The area will remain closed for awhile while the investigation continues.
Stay with 41 Action News for more on this developing story.
BREAKING: KCK working major multi-vehicle accident on State & College Pkwy. Told this could include fatalities. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/WgQEVhuqLe— Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) January 3, 2017
BREAKING: KCK working major multi-vehicle accident on State & College Pkwy. Told this could include fatalities. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/WgQEVhuqLe