1 person killed, 3 injured in wreck involving several vehicles in KCK

1:58 PM, Jan 3, 2017
KCK police and fire crews worked a multi-vehicle wreck on State and College Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016. 

Ariel Rothfield - 41 Action News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One person was killed in a crash involving several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called out to the intersection of College Parkway and State Avenue just after 1 p.m. on the crash.

Police said one person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition. A third person was sent to the hospital in serious condition. 

Investigators said a white Chevy, traveling southbound on College Parkway, struck a red Mazda which was traveling eastbound onto the northbound lane of College Parkway. 

The area will remain closed for awhile while the investigation continues.  


