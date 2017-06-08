Olathe police locate missing teen, Carmelo J. Mercado Jr.

41 Action News Staff
5:12 PM, Jun 7, 2017
8:39 PM, Jun 7, 2017
OLATHE, Kan. - UPDATE: 6/17/2017 8:39 p.m.

Carmelo J. Mercado Jr. has been found safe, according to the Olathe Police Department. 

 

ORIGINAL: 6/7/2017 5:41 p.m. 

The Olathe Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old last seen on Monday. 

Carmelo J. Mercado Jr. was last seen at at his home near 15900 block of West Brougham Court.

Police said he may be wearing a black McDonald’s uniform.

The teen is described as 5 foot-8 inches tall, weighting 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, or your local Police Department. 

