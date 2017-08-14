Man dies month after fiery crash on I-435 in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A man seriously injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park has died, nearly a month after the crash.

Willie “Darryl” Wilson died on Saturday morning, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

The 54-year-old Kansas City man was listed in critical condition at Research Medical Center.

Brad Shaw, the attorney for the family, said in a statement to 41 Action News: "The family appreciates the concern and prayers. His injuries were devastating and catastrophic, and there was nothing else to be done. He just couldn’t survive it.”

The crash took place on July 17. A tractor-trailer, tow truck and three cars were involved in the accident that caused the fire and shut down the highway, officials said.

Overland Park Fire Department said another person suffered minor injuries. Three others were also involved but were not injured.

