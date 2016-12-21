Police investigate officer-involved shooting in OP; person of interest still on the run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police are searching for a stolen red truck after the driver rammed a patrol car in Overland Park Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the police officer fired numerous shots at the stolen truck, hitting the truck's window. The driver tried hitting the officer with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officials have taken the passenger of the stolen truck into custody. Police say the suspected driver and person of interest is Casey Lee Smith. He is a white man weighing 160 lbs. and 5'9" tall.

Casey Lee Smith

The stolen red truck was last seen going northbound on Antioch near 80th.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts off Smith is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.

This story is developing. Stay with 41 Action News for the latest.

