Overland Park police looking for missing 30-year-old man

41 Action News Staff
10:21 PM, Aug 10, 2017
24 mins ago

Overland Park police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Overland Park police are asking for help to find a missing man who police believe may be endangered.

Andrew Mead, 30, was last seen Thursday at 8:46 a.m. leaving his place of business near 81st and Ward Parkway.

He is 6’ tall, 280 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a full beard. He drives a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma with Missouri plates 4FF-474. He’s an outdoorsman and may be carrying a green backpack.

Overland Park police said they have reason to believe Mead may be endangered.

If you have contact with Mead or know his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top