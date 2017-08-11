Overland Park police looking for missing 30-year-old man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Overland Park police are asking for help to find a missing man who police believe may be endangered.

Andrew Mead, 30, was last seen Thursday at 8:46 a.m. leaving his place of business near 81st and Ward Parkway.

He is 6’ tall, 280 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a full beard. He drives a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma with Missouri plates 4FF-474. He’s an outdoorsman and may be carrying a green backpack.

Overland Park police said they have reason to believe Mead may be endangered.

If you have contact with Mead or know his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.