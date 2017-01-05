Police search for suspect after armed robbery at QuikTrip in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police are searching for a male suspect following an armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Overland Park, Kansas.

Authorities say the robbery took place at the QuikTrip in the 7400 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway early Thursday morning.

The suspect has been described as an African American male, 5'8" to 5'11" in height, in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen running north of the business.

It's unclear how much was taken during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

