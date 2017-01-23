Suspicious box shuts down streets and businesses near old courthouse in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. - A suspicious cardboard box was found on the west steps at the old courthouse at 1100 Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas on Monday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they evacuated several businesses and closed streets after a county employee found the box shortly after 8 a.m.

“Death before dishonor” was written on the steps leading up to the box.

After a four-hour investigation by the Olathe Bomb Squad, it was discovered the box contained a stack of magazines, and it was determined that the writing on the steps was not related to the box of magazines found.

According to the Douglass County Sheriff’s Office, everything was reopened shortly before noon.

