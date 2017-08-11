Three people killed, two children hurt in crash on K-32 in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. - An alleged hit-and-run driver sped into oncoming lanes in Edwardsville, Kansas, Thursday night, causing a crash that took his own life and killed two others. Two children were also hurt in the crash.

The crash was around 9 p.m. on K-32, east of South 9th Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it the incident began with a separate hit-and-run crash involving 42-year-old Aaron Ashlock of Kansas City, Kansas.

Officials said Ashlock drove off from the first crash, sped west down K-32, and eventually crossed over into the eastbound lanes where he hit an oncoming car.

Two adults in the oncoming vehicle died, and two children were hurt. Authorities have identified these victims as Sarah Galutia, 29, of Overland Park, and Ashley Gonzalez, 33, of Shawnee.

Ashlock also died in the crash, the KHP log confirmed.

The condition of the two children was not immediately available.

