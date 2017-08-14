One person dead after wreck in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Blue Springs.

At 9:05 a.m., Blue Springs police responded to westbound U.S. 40 Highway and Cemetery Road on a crash.

Police said it appears a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 40 Highway and a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound on Cemetery Road when the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. One driver later died.

U.S. 40 Highway near Cemetery Road is shut down.

The Blue Springs Police Department’s Traffic and Investigations Units are investigating the crash.