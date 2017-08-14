One person dead after wreck in Blue Springs

41 Action News Staff
11:41 AM, Aug 14, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Blue Springs.

At 9:05 a.m., Blue Springs police responded to westbound U.S. 40 Highway and Cemetery Road on a crash.

Police said it appears a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 40 Highway and a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound on Cemetery Road when the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. One driver later died.

U.S. 40 Highway near Cemetery Road is shut down.

The Blue Springs Police Department’s Traffic and Investigations Units are investigating the crash. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top