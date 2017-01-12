Independence homeowner shoots robbery suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Independence police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended with the suspect getting shot.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a homeowner on Hawthorn Avenue woke up to a man trying to steal his truck. The homeowner then got a gun and shot the male suspect in the shoulder.

.@ipdinfo investigate attempted robbery. Homeowner shot suspect. Man showed at hospital w/ gunshot wound. Police there & scene @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/V9O9JbEKqE — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) January 12, 2017

Officers said the suspect jumped into a second vehicle and was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries.

Police now have a second suspect in custody, who is believed to have driven the getaway car. He will be questioned by detectives.

The homeowner was not hurt during the incident.

---------

Belinda Post can be reached at belinda.post@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter

Follow @Belinda_Post

Connect on Facebook