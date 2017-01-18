Independence police investigate deadly shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Independence police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of S. Cedar Avenue on a shooting at 4:43 p.m.

Police found one man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call 816-474-8477 or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: