Silver Alert issued for missing Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old William Deacon, a missing man from Independence, Missouri.
Police say Deacon last had phone contact with his family at 9:45 p.m. December 27. He was driving in his silver 1997 Honda Civic with Missouri license plates that read CB9J6E.
Officials believe he might be in the Eagleville, Missouri area.
Deacon is a white male, 5'10", weighs 125 lbs with brown eyes and gray hair.
If anyone sees Deacon, they are encouraged to contact local authorities or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
