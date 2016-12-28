Silver Alert issued for missing Independence man

41 Action News Staff
4:52 AM, Dec 28, 2016
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old William Deacon, a missing man from Independence, Missouri. 

Police say Deacon last had phone contact with his family at 9:45 p.m. December 27. He was driving in his silver 1997 Honda Civic with Missouri license plates that read CB9J6E. 

Officials believe he might be in the Eagleville, Missouri area. 

Deacon is a white male, 5'10", weighs 125 lbs with brown eyes and gray hair. 

If anyone sees Deacon, they are encouraged to contact local authorities or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

