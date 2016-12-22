Woman shot during attempted carjacking at Burlington Coat Factory in Independence

Police are searching for 3 male suspects

41 Action News Staff
4:59 AM, Dec 22, 2016
5:18 AM, Dec 22, 2016

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A woman was shot during an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory in Independence late Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the Burlington store location near US 40 Highway and I-70 around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a woman being shot.

According to officials, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy found the female victim with gunshot wounds inside her car while he was driving along 40 Highway.

The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. The health status of the victim is unknown at this time.

Authorities say they are looking for three black male suspects in connection to the carjacking.

IPD officers and Jackson County deputies conducted an extensive search for the suspects, who have not been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

