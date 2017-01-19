New Lee's Summit superintendent answers public's questions about Hickman Mills lawsuits

According to school board member Bill Baird, “quite a few” of the submitted questions revolved around trust with the school district.
One lawsuit, filed by 27 current and former Hickman Mills teachers, describes a salary schedule put in place during Carpenter’s term as superintendent that cut the salaries of the longtime teachers, while increasing the salaries of younger, less experienced ones.
According to the lawsuit, the salary schedule for the Hickman Mills School District was changed for the 2015-2016 school year, resulting in some teachers seeing pay cuts as high as almost $13,000.
On Wednesday night, Carpenter addressed the lawsuits for the first time.
“I don't view those lawsuits as any reflection of my leadership,” said Carpenter, while speaking to reporters following the event. “It's not unlike any districts across the country that constantly deal with litigation."
“One thing that I am going to do in my leadership is make sure that we spread the ear of the leadership across the community,” he explained.
School board members continued to stand by Carpenter during the event, and many spoke about the strengths he possesses for the superintendent job.
Bob White, the president of the school board, said the community should not be worried about the age discrimination lawsuits facing Hickman Mills.
“It is not uncommon for those to be filed in Missouri. It's very easy to do,” said White. “Dr. Carpenter really was the right person that we felt for our district to move forward in a way that it needs to."
Pam Hatcher, who lives in Lee’s Summit and serves as treasurer for Citizens for a Better LSR7, told 41 Action News that she was pleased with Carpenter’s answers on Wednesday and was ready to move forward following the controversy over the last week.
“I wanted him to be upfront, forward, and not shy away from anything,” she said. “I thought he did a good job."
Wednesday’s question-and-answer session covered a variety of topics aside from the lawsuits.
Among other notable topics, Carpenter spoke about a post circulating around Facebook of him allegedly wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt related to Eric Garner’s controversial death at the hands of New York City police officers in 2014.