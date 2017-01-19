New Lee's Summit superintendent answers public's questions about Hickman Mills lawsuits

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - The Lee’s Summit School Board held a question-and-answer session with Superintendent Dennis Carpenter on Wednesday, days after a community uproar ensued following a 41 Action News report detailing age discrimination lawsuits against the Hickman Mills School District involving Carpenter’s time as superintendent there.

The session was scheduled for Wednesday at Lee’s Summit West High School following days of school board members being inundated with calls and emails.

On Wednesday, parents and community members could submit questions on cards for the session.

Quite a large crowd at Lee's Summit West HS for Q&A session w/ new superintendent Dennis Carpenter this evening pic.twitter.com/pkLkk2OWUs — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 18, 2017

According to school board member Bill Baird, “quite a few” of the submitted questions revolved around trust with the school district.

One lawsuit, filed by 27 current and former Hickman Mills teachers, describes a salary schedule put in place during Carpenter’s term as superintendent that cut the salaries of the longtime teachers, while increasing the salaries of younger, less experienced ones.

According to the lawsuit, the salary schedule for the Hickman Mills School District was changed for the 2015-2016 school year, resulting in some teachers seeing pay cuts as high as almost $13,000.

On Wednesday night, Carpenter addressed the lawsuits for the first time.

“I don't view those lawsuits as any reflection of my leadership,” said Carpenter, while speaking to reporters following the event. “It's not unlike any districts across the country that constantly deal with litigation."

"I do not apologize for my work at Hickman Mills" - new @LSR7 superintendent Dennis Carpenter pic.twitter.com/8FyuyxbQaZ — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 19, 2017

Following days of questions from parents, Carpenter said the response from Lee’s Summit at Wednesday’s event showed the involvement of the area.

“I view the reaction from the community as a positive,” he said. “It shows investment in public schools."

During Wednesday’s session, Carpenter said one of his priorities after taking the superintendent’s office would be reestablishing trust with the community and improving communication in the district.

Carpenter tells Lee's Summit that one of his first goals as superintendent will be reestablishing trust w/ community pic.twitter.com/haFm0jHKEC — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 19, 2017

“One thing that I am going to do in my leadership is make sure that we spread the ear of the leadership across the community,” he explained.

School board members continued to stand by Carpenter during the event, and many spoke about the strengths he possesses for the superintendent job.

Bob White, the president of the school board, said the community should not be worried about the age discrimination lawsuits facing Hickman Mills.

“It is not uncommon for those to be filed in Missouri. It's very easy to do,” said White. “Dr. Carpenter really was the right person that we felt for our district to move forward in a way that it needs to."

Pam Hatcher, who lives in Lee’s Summit and serves as treasurer for Citizens for a Better LSR7, told 41 Action News that she was pleased with Carpenter’s answers on Wednesday and was ready to move forward following the controversy over the last week.

“I wanted him to be upfront, forward, and not shy away from anything,” she said. “I thought he did a good job."

1st question during session: why did the @LSR7 school board not tell public about Hickman Mills lawsuits? pic.twitter.com/r3PaXxzjnN — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 18, 2017

Wednesday’s question-and-answer session covered a variety of topics aside from the lawsuits.

Among other notable topics, Carpenter spoke about a post circulating around Facebook of him allegedly wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt related to Eric Garner’s controversial death at the hands of New York City police officers in 2014.

Carpenter answering question dealing w/ alleged Facebook post of him with "I can't breathe" tshirt pic.twitter.com/DOfQaOn2ED — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 18, 2017

Carpenter addressed how he “had feelings” for Trayvon Martin and Garner, and added how conversations about race and racial issues are important to have.

Other questions included topics dealing with after school activities, parent/teacher programs, and the superintendent search.

During the event, board members detailed how they conducted a national search for the next superintendent and put candidates through a “rigorous process” during the interview stage.

The session came just hours after Lee’s Summit released details of Carpenter’s contract with the district.

According to the district, the contract was unanimously approved by board members on January 11th.

The district will pay Carpenter $235,000 a year.

The salary represents about half of what Carpenter’s predecessor, Dr. David McGehee, made towards the end of his time as superintendent.

Dennis Carpenter formally takes over as Lee’s Summit superintendent on July 1st.

