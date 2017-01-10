Silver Alert issued for missing Lee's Summit woman

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Lee's Summit police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman.

Authorities say Phyllis A. Nesom, 64, left St. Luke's Hospital in Lee's Summit on January 9 around 4 p.m. and never returned home.

Nesom is 5'5", weighs 197 lbs, with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with dark clothing. She also has glasses and a fresh cut above her left eye.

According to police, Nesom suffers from multiple personality disorder and does not have medication with her. As a result, she may be hallucinating and lose consciousness.

Nesom drives a black 2006 Toyota Matrix with Missouri license plates that read AS99F.

If you have information about Nesom's whereabouts, please call the Lee's Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.

