Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. - A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Raytown Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Crescent Ave. regarding shots fired. When officers arrived they found a juvenile had been shot.

Police said the juvenile was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story.

