RAYTOWN, Mo. - A simple plan to get families has outdoors has exploded in Raytown.

People in Raytown have been painting rocks, hiding them around town and leaving clues online to help others find them. Hundreds of people, businesses, and even the government have gotten involved. Just go to the Raytown Rocks! Facebook group to take a look for yourself. The group currently has more than 1,200 members.

Anita Coram sent us this photo of rocks she painted.

Susan Brown, the moderator of the Facebook group, says the project exploded way more than she anticipated.

"It’s really just to get the families out and to have a community activity where you are getting the kids out running around the parks and getting exercise and playing," said Brown.

SEE MORE PHOTOS: Raytown Rocks! scavenger hunt takes over town

Businesses have gotten involved, as well. Some, like Show-Me Fish and Chips, hid a rock with its logo and gave the person who found it a free fish dinner.

Raytown Mayor Michael McDonough loves the idea.

"It's truly become a community event and it just shows you what kind of community we have here and how close it ties everybody to one another," said McDonough.

Some of the rocks have simple designs but others are more elaborate.

"I thought it would a few of us painting rocks and having our families find them and eventually it would die out, I just didn't think it would grow like this," Brown said.