Terror attacks bring concerns for Missouri Western trip to Europe

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Recent terrorist attacks overseas have brought some concerns for a group of Missouri Western State University students traveling to Europe later this month.

Violence in Manchester and London recently claimed the lives of over 25 people.

With the group making its first stop in London, students will see some of the spots hit by terrorism.

"I think it'll be very surreal to be in that setting especially when it's been so timely and so recent that emotions will still be really tense and raw," explained Cole McMillian, who finishes his studies this summer. "It should be very interesting and a good bonding experience for everyone to go and experience that together."

The group will also be making stops in countries like Scotland, Norway, and Iceland.

Some students, like Elijah Smith, will be traveling overseas for the first times in their life.

On Tuesday, Smith told 41 Action News that seeing the areas where violence occurred would likely change his perspective on the matter.

"It's not going to be something that you're seeing on your phone screen happening thousands of miles away," he said. "It's going to be right there. You'll see it with your own two eyes."

Parents have sent emails and called the trip coordinator with questions about how the group will stay safe while in Europe.

For Dr. Christopher Bond, who has helped lead four other similar trips, he can understand their feelings.

"We're in a society now where we have to worry and think about terrorist attacks," he explained. "We need to make sure that safety is an utmost concern. Public transit is my main concern with some of the larger crowds that accumulate."

Despite the recent terror attacks in Europe, Elijah Smith said he wouldn't let fear of violence get in the way of the special opportunity.

"You have to be cautious but you can't be so cautious that you're not experiencing life," he explained.

The Missouri Western study abroad group leaves on June 27th and returns to the metro area on July 9th.

In the meantime, the group planned to hold a meeting on Tuesday night to continue going over security protocol and things to know if an emergency were to occur during the trip.