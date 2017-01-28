Royals honor Yordano Ventura with moving memorial

KANSAS CITY, MO. - The Royals created a very special place inside FanFest for fans to remember and honor Yordano Ventura.

It didn’t take long for two walls with memories of the late 25-year-old pitcher to fill up with fans’ signatures and notes.

“I wrote forever Royal, forever loved, Our Ace,” said fan Mariah Shields. “He was really important to our team but he was also important to us, he was just a great guy. Very passionate, very loyal.”

The memorial included a pitcher mound with Yordano’s jersey and number, flowers, posters, candles and videos of his biggest plays.

Many fans said it was their first stop at the annual event.

“It’s a moment to share with my son, so when he gets older he knows what happened and we were here with the Royals to cheer them on,” said fan Jeremy Lee.

