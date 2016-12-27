Several mall across the country were evacuated due to fights between patrons

Several malls across the country were put on lockdown and evacuated.

Police in Denver say five people were arrested and a mall was closed after several fights. Similar incidents were reported in Phoenix, Indianapolis and Fayetteville, N.C.

Police in Ohio say officers used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall.

Cleveland.com reports the fight broke out Monday evening at Beachwood Place mall, prompting a lockdown.

Officers initially responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. Police later confirmed that there were no gunshots.

Fire officials say a man and a police officer were exposed to the pepper spray and received medical treatment. No one else was injured.

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

Similar incidents were reported Monday evening at other malls around the country.

