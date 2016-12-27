Several mall across the country were evacuated due to fights between patrons

Clear
Five different cities across America all experienced similar instances during the post-Christmas rush.
Photo provided by WEWS.
Several malls across the country were put on lockdown and evacuated.
Police in Denver say five people were arrested and a mall was closed after several fights. Similar incidents were reported in Phoenix, Indianapolis and Fayetteville, N.C.
Police in Ohio say officers used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall.
Cleveland.com reports the fight broke out Monday evening at Beachwood Place mall, prompting a lockdown.
Officers initially responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. Police later confirmed that there were no gunshots.
Fire officials say a man and a police officer were exposed to the pepper spray and received medical treatment. No one else was injured.
Police say a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.
It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.
Similar incidents were reported Monday evening at other malls around the country.
