Several mall across the country were evacuated due to fights between patrons

Associated Press, 41 Action News Staff
10:17 PM, Dec 26, 2016

Five different cities across America all experienced similar instances during the post-Christmas rush.

Photo provided by WEWS.

Several malls across the country were put on lockdown and evacuated.

Police in Denver say five people were arrested and a mall was closed after several fights. Similar incidents were reported in Phoenix, Indianapolis and Fayetteville, N.C.

Police in Ohio say officers used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall.

Cleveland.com reports the fight broke out Monday evening at Beachwood Place mall, prompting a lockdown.

Officers initially responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. Police later confirmed that there were no gunshots.

Fire officials say a man and a police officer were exposed to the pepper spray and received medical treatment. No one else was injured.

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

Similar incidents were reported Monday evening at other malls around the country.

