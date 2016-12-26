Shooting victim receives Christmas surprise at Arrowhead, meets John Elway

A medical helicopter transported Daugherty to an Aurora hospital. He would spend 3 days in the ICU followed by two months of therapy at a specialized hospital in the state he called home for nearly 20 years before returning to the Kansas City area.
The first Christmas without the use of his legs would likely be a bittersweet milestone if it wasn't for the Denver Broncos.
Broncos General Manager and NFL legend John Elway heard Daugherty's story and invited him to Arrowhead Stadium to catch his favorite team play against the Chiefs.