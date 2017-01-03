Smithville police looking for missing teen

Clear
SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Police say Cole Robinette has been missing since early Tuesday morning.
Robinette is a 15-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 6'2", weighs about 150 lbs.
A release from Smithville Police say his mother believes he left his home sometime after midnight on Jan. 3 and took her maroon 2005 Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Smithville Police at 816-532-0500.
Picture is for reference only and is not the actual vehicle.
