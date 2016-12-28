6-year-old boy dies in northeast Kansas house fire

A six-year-old boy has died due to a house fire in northeast Kansas on Tuesday night.

Investigators are on the scene of a house fire in Wellsville, Kansas, that claimed the life of a young boy.

6-year-old Brex Whelan died in an Wellsville, Kan.house fire on Dec. 28.

WELLSVILLE, Kan. - A six-year-old boy has died from injuries from a  house fire in northeast Kansas on Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Fire Marshal's office, firefighters were called to a home on the 200 block on Walnut Street in Wellsville around 10:30 p.m.

The fire started in the living room of the home, officials said. 

Brex Whalen was unable to escape and was found by firefighters, according to the Wellsville Fire Department. He was transported to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center where he later passed away. 

Officials said the child's mother and an infant escaped before first responders arrived. 

The boy's father was also onsite and traveled with the young boy to the hospital.

A Franklin County sheriff deputy cut his hand while breaking the window to rescue the 6-year-old boy inside.

Brex's stepfather is active duty military and was currently deployed.

 

A memorial fund has been set up for the family. 

Brex Whalen Memorial Fund

c/o Mid America Bank

PO Box 671 

1008 Poplar Street

Wellsville, Kansas 66092

 

Family friends have also started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. 

Editor's note: The 6-year-old boy's name is Brex Whalen, not Brex Morris. 

