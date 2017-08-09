Army identifies man killed in Junction City shooting as soldier

FORT RILEY, Kan. - The Army said a solider serving in the 1st Infantry Division at Ft. Riley was killed by Junction City police officers during an incident early Tuesday morning in Junction City.

The Army identified the soldier as 23-year-old Spc. Peter Robbins of Ft. Riley. Robbins was originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Robbins had been at the fort in August 2013 and had been deployed to Iraq in 2014 and to South Korea last October. He had earned several awards during his service, including the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is in charge of reviewing the incident. Initial reports indicated that officers spotted Robbins – armed with two handguns – on a Junction City sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers asked Robbins to drop the weapons, but Robbins did not comply, with officers firing at the subject.