Officials investigating after missing Welda man found dead

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. - UPDATE: 12/20/2016: The Kansas Bureau of Investigations say Devyn Long, 24, who was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 17, has been found dead.

A KBI release said he was found in rural Anderson County. An autopsy to determine his cause of death is pending.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/18/2016:

Authorities have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Welda, Kan. man.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that Devyn Long, 24, is believed to be endangered after authorities located his car on Saturday morning southwest of Garnett, Kan.

Garnett is about 70 miles southwest of Kansas City.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Long since Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 448-6823.

