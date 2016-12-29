Basehor man charged with child sex crime

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - A Basehor man has been arrested for sex crimes with a child.



According to police, Larry Battle is being held in Leavenworth County on a $1,000,000 bond. He has been charged with aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under the age of 14.



Basehor police told 41 Action News Battle was arrested on Dec. 19 and that they collected evidence from the home they feel is “concrete.”

They also told 41 Action News there is “evidence to indicate Battle has worked with kids in the past.”



Neighbors told 41 Action News they are shocked, saying Battle is well-liked, very social, yet isolated. They said Battle has always lived alone.



Battle was a volunteer at the local golf course and an HOA board member.



Battle's next court date is set for January 4.

Police say they expect more charges.