Hammer hits driver's windshield on highway in NW Kansas

Jade DeGood
8:57 AM, Jan 27, 2017
11:14 AM, Jan 27, 2017

A NW Kansas driver witnessed a hammer fly into their windshield while driving on the highway.

Imagine seeing a hammer flying through the air at you while you're driving. That's what happened to one semi driver in northwest Kansas this week. 

A truck in front of a driver ran over the tool and sent the hammer flying at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Tod with Kansas Highway Patrol posted the photos on his Facebook page saying, "This is a good lesson on following too closely. A 3-4 second following distance is recommended for normal dry conditions."

No injuries were reported. 

Jade DeGood can be reached at Jade.DeGood@KSHB.com.

