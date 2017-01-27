Hammer hits driver's windshield on highway in NW Kansas

Imagine seeing a hammer flying through the air at you while you're driving. That's what happened to one semi driver in northwest Kansas this week.

A truck in front of a driver ran over the tool and sent the hammer flying at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Tod with Kansas Highway Patrol posted the photos on his Facebook page saying, "This is a good lesson on following too closely. A 3-4 second following distance is recommended for normal dry conditions."

No injuries were reported.

