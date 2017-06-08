Kansas man on mower attacks police with screwdriver, wrench

Associated Press, 41 Action News Staff
3:32 PM, Jun 8, 2017
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -- Authorities say a man driving a lawn mower on a western Kansas street attacked officers with a screwdriver and wrench when they attempted to arrest him.

Garden City police said in a news release that officers knew 53-year-old Lonnie Farris had a suspended driver's license and attempted to stop him just before noon Wednesday.

The release says he failed to comply with directions and lunged at officers with a screwdriver, striking one officer in the back. The release says Farris then attempted to stab at officers with a wrench.

He was booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, making criminal threats, interference and driving with a suspended license. The release says the driving while suspended charge would be his 13th.

 

