Kansas State of State: Brownback expected to address budget shortfall

TOPEKA, Kan. -

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to give his annual State of the State address to a less-friendly Legislature amid serious budget problems.

The Republican governor was scheduled to speak Tuesday evening to a joint session of the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

The address gives Brownback a chance to outline his agenda for the 90-day legislative session and tout his policies.

But Kansas is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019. Elections last year left the Legislature less conservative as voters ousted two dozen Brownback allies.

The state has struggled to balance its budget since Republican legislators slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging. The goal was to stimulate the economy but even some GOP voters concluded that the effort had been a bust.

RELATED: Kansas lawmakers to repeal LLC tax exemption

The Kansas House Appropriations Committee's new chairman says tapping a $320 million state investment fund is an option worth considering amid the state's budget woes.

Republican Rep. Troy Waymaster of Bunker Hill said Tuesday the possibilities include making a loan or sweeping the fund to help finance general government programs.

Kansas faces a projected $342 million shortfall in its current budget. Some lawmakers have said one-time accounting moves could close the gap to avoid immediate spending cuts.

Legislators created the investment fund in 2000 to boost the state's interest earnings. State Treasurer Ron Estes has said it could realize about $40 million in investment gains if it liquidated the fund.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback was giving the annual State of the State address Tuesday and outlining his budget proposals Wednesday.

----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: