OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A precautionary lockdown was lifted at Shawnee Mission West High School Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a threatening message was found written in pencil on a desk and the school was placed on lockdown from about 1:20 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Police determined the threat was not credible and classes resumed as normal.

