KSHB
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Blog
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
School Visits
Weather Alerts
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
US/World
The Now KC
Galleries
Politics
DecodeDC
Crime
Investigators
Education
Money
+
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Royals
Chiefs
Sporting KC
College Sports
High School
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Movies
TV Listings
Right This Minute
Bounce TV
COZI TV
The List
Lifestyle
+
Holidays
Home & Garden
Diva of DIY
Family
Community Calendar
Food
Pets
Science/Tech
Taste & See KC
Video
+
Latest Videos
Youtube Channel
Watch 41 Action News Live
Marketplace
+
BBB
About Us
+
Contact Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
41 Action News Mobile
RSS
Support
KindKC
KCLive.TV
38theSpot.com
Nichols at Night
Current
26°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 35°
LO: 30°
HI: 23°
LO: 10°
HI: 21°
LO: 12°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
1
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Schools, abortion, death penalty top Kansas court's docket
Associated Press
10:59 AM, Jan 3, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -
The Kansas Supreme Court is heading into a year in which it could shape policy with major rulings on school funding and abortion.
The court heard arguments in September on whether Kansas is spending enough money on public schools to provide a suitable education for every child. It could rule any time.
In that case, four school districts sued the state in 2010. They argue that the $4.1 billion a year Kansas spends on schools is roughly $800 million short of what's required.
The court could reshape abortion policy with a decision in a lawsuit filed by two doctors challenging a ban enacted in 2015 on a common second-trimester procedure.
The court also could decide capital punishment cases, and Chief Justice Lawton Nuss will push legislators to increase court employees' pay.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story