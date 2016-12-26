Wichita police investigate homicide after body found in dumpster on Christmas Day

Associated Press
12:07 PM, Dec 26, 2016
WICHITA, Kan. -

Wichita police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster on Christmas Day.

Police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson says the cause of death is not clear but investigators are treating the case as suspicious.

Nicholson says people going through the dumpster found the body Sunday afternoon outside a bakery in southwest Wichita.

